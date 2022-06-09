Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $2,718,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.58 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

