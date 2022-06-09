Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,959. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.82.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.89.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

