Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,472. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

