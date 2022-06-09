Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 515 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,380. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63.

