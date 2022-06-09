Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.66. 23,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.98 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

