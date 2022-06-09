Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $558,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,081,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,156,000 after buying an additional 51,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,357.37. 28,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,413.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,652.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.