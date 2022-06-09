Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $917,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $112.65. 11,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.16 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

