Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 0.25% of Tompkins Financial worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.48. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,616. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,557.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Tompkins Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.