Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.14. The stock had a trading volume of 882,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,216,624. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $202.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

