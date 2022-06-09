Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 134,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

