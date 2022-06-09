Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

