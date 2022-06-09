Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Stock Price Up 2%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 4,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 8.61% of Roundhill MEME ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

