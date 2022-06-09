Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €61.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($69.03) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

BOSS stock opened at €51.34 ($55.20) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($45.22) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($64.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.38.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

