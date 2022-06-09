Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Increases Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,569,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in Rimini Street by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,417,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 441,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rimini Street by 849.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 276,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 247,347 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $156,867.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 22,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $146,116.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,028.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,277 shares of company stock worth $369,894. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.27. 3,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,338. The firm has a market cap of $545.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

RMNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

