Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Sells 33,458 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,458 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up 3.7% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $437,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.40.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,082. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

