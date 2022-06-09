Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,507,485 Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,507,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.14% of Sunlight Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,139. The stock has a market cap of $590.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.05. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUNL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Sunlight Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.