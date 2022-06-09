Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,507,485 Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,507,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.14% of Sunlight Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,139. The stock has a market cap of $590.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.05. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUNL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.
Sunlight Financial Profile (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.