Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $2.21 Million in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 558,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYPS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of -1.58. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,215. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 151,100 shares of company stock worth $786,161.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

