Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 273,839 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,839 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vincerx Pharma worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ VINC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 2,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,511. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

