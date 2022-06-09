Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 1,848,586 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848,586 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 2.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $51,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.