Rubric Capital Management LP Takes $10.84 Million Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,709,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,838,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.28% of Innoviz Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.36. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

