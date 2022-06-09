S. R. Schill & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

JNJ traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.30. 58,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,791. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

