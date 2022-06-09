S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 550 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,481,000 after purchasing an additional 472,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,409,000 after purchasing an additional 456,749 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.19. 37,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,771. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

