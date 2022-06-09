S. R. Schill & Associates Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.67. The stock had a trading volume of 164,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

