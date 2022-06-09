Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 499,432 Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,432 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.23% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

TMKR opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

