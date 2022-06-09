Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.69% of Vision Sensing Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.