Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $9.73 Million Position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,691 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

