Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.63% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSTC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 752,717 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $7,313,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NSTC stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

