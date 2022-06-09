Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 907,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.52% of Deep Medicine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deep Medicine Acquisition alerts:

Deep Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.