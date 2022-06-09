Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 922,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,000.

GVCI stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

About Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

