SafeCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,378.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.50 million and $7,378.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,115.18 or 1.00141340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00192341 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00082093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00113283 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00184291 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003284 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

