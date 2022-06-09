SafeMoon Inu Price Tops $0.0000 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $65,776.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00321350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00398145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030823 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

