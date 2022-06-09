Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) EVP Steven M. Essex Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

Salisbury Bancorp shares are going to split on Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

