Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $79.52 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 319,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,518,000. McKesson makes up about 1.1% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in McKesson by 231.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 22,044.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,763 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 38,029.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 233,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,919,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

MCK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.28. 6,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.64. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,268 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,499. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

