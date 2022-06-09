Sandler Capital Management Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 355.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.65 on Thursday, hitting $355.68. 31,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.