SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Down 6.4%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.33. 9,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 994,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.38.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

