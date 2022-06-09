Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €41.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($38.17) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.51 ($34.96).

EVK stock opened at €25.81 ($27.75) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.73. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

