Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €76.14 ($81.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.13. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €67.02 ($72.06) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($109.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

