Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

SU stock opened at €127.72 ($137.33) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €135.27 and a 200-day moving average of €148.10. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

