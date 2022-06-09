Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.96

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €93.96 ($101.03) and traded as high as €100.96 ($108.56). Sanofi shares last traded at €100.16 ($107.70), with a volume of 1,685,988 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of €100.59 and a 200-day moving average of €94.05.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

