Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.96

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €93.96 ($101.03) and traded as high as €100.96 ($108.56). Sanofi shares last traded at €100.16 ($107.70), with a volume of 1,685,988 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of €100.59 and a 200-day moving average of €94.05.
About Sanofi (EPA:SAN)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.