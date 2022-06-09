Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 82,067 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,686,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

ETR opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.75. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.