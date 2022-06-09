Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,226.94

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,226.94 ($27.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,465 ($30.89). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,440 ($30.58), with a volume of 28,370 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,235.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,169.53.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

