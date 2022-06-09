Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 792,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 748,098 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,535,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 298,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,961. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04.

