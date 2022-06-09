Scopia Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Scopia Capital Management LP reduced its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. GMS accounts for about 3.3% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings in GMS were worth $35,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in GMS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in GMS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in GMS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.41. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,153. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

