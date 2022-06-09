Scopia Capital Management LP Sells 725,502 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Scopia Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,084,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 725,502 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems comprises approximately 8.5% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scopia Capital Management LP owned 1.98% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $89,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

