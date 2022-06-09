Scopus Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 39,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,551,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $414.69. 3,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.86 and its 200-day moving average is $455.54. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $402.05 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

