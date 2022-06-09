Scopus Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,915 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Olin worth $28,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,188. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

