Scopus Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,001 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $35,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Mosaic by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS traded down $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $54.32. 206,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

