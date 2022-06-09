Scopus Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works accounts for 2.3% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $106,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,035,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. 72,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,974. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

