Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 200,000 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Advance Auto Parts worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.72.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.85. 4,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.86 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

