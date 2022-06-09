Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 317,933 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317,933 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium SE has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

